Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the Milwaukee Bucks' game at Atlanta on Friday night because of back soreness.

Coach Mike Budenholzer ruled out Antetokounmpo, last season's NBA MVP and the second-leading scorer this season, before league-leading Milwaukee faced the Hawks.

Ersan Ilyasova started in Antetokounmpo's spot. It was too early to tell if Antetokounmpo also will sit out Saturday at Orlando.