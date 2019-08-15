Green Bay Packers fall 26-13 to Baltimore Ravens in preseason matchup

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens 26-13 as they went head to head in a preseason matchup at Thursday evening, Aug. 15 at M&T Bank Stadium.

During their first possession of the ball, the Ravens scored a 52-yard field goal for three, 3-0.

Running down the clock in the first, Baltimore scored another 45-yard field goal, 6-0.

In the second quarter, Green Bay’s Mason Crosby kicked a 43-yard field goal, 6-3.

Baltimore’s T-McSorley passed short to the middle to C. Moore for a 23-yard touchdown, 13-3.

Packers’ S. Ficken kicked a 41-yard field goal just before halftime, 13-6.