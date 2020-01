Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has decided to stick with Mike Pettine as his defensive coordinator.

In LaFleur's first season, the Packers went from 6-9-1 to 13-3 and the NFC championship game this season as second-year coordinator Pettine improved the defense.

ESPN first reported the decision this week to stick with him. The Packers gave up 19.6 points per game this year, a huge improvement from the 25 per game a year ago.