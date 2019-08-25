Jack Coan named starting QB for Badgers ahead of season opener

The Wisconsin Badgers announced their first depth chart of the season on Sunday.

Jack Coan will be the Badgers No. 1 quarterback for the opener against South Florida on Friday, according to NBC15's George Balekji.

The Junior impressed during camp, and must perform just as well when he takes the field in Florida.

Head coach Paul Chryst said Coan was much improved over last season. Freshman Graham Mertz and redshirt Chase Wolf are listed as co-No. 2 quarterbacks on the Badgers depth chart.

Coaches will determine whether or not receiver Quintez Cephus will play.

The No. 19 ranked Badgers will play the South Florida Bulls on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.