NFL future doesn't distract Jonathan Taylor from present

While Purdue and Wisconsin may not seem like the most enticing match-up to get fans to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, the possibility of it being the final home game for Jonathan Taylor should be.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

As JT breaks record after record in his program, conference and nationally, the numbers he's accomplished along with his talent makes him a lock as top round draft pick. That possibility makes it almost evident that Saturday's game against Purdue not only the final home game for Wisconsin's seniors, but Taylor as well.

"It does enter your mind because there's talks, it's going to be around just like Heisman and awards at the end of the season." Began Taylor when asked about how much thought he gives the NFL, "It's always around but that's the thing you have to make sure you focus on the task at hand because, if you look at the end of the road then you could lose yourself on the way to the end so you gotta make sure that you stay locked in".

Taylor's head coach, Paul Chryst noticed his focus on the now, instead of the future as well, "He's truly been in the moment and I think that's a gift. I think that speaks to his maturity and I think also his care for this group".