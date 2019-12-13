Junior Olympic National Cross Country holds opening ceremony

The Junior Olympic National Cross Country held their opening ceremony Friday night in Madison.

Roughly 3,000 athletes will be involved in the running of the races divided by age group that will be held Saturday at Yahara Hills.

"I don't know if my face is wind burn or not but I've been out at the course from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every night." Scott Brenin, Badger Track Club Head Coach said. "The course looks great. We've had a whole bunch of people out today and checking the course out. We did some course walks at 12 and 2. I think we're ready to rock and roll. The ground is hard which means it's going to be fast so we're good and ready to go."