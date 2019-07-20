Kyle Korver agrees to one-year contract with Bucks

Free-agent guard Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN.

Korver had a tough decision between the Philadelphia 76ers and Bucks, but his relationship and history with coach Mike Budenholzer played a major factor in the decision.

The most pursued player left on the market, Korver has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters of his generation, shooting 43 percent in his 16-year NBA career and leading the league in 3-point accuracy four times.

Korver, 38, has played in 135 career playoff games and made the Eastern Conference All-Star team in 2015.

He started his career with the 76ers in 2003 as a second-round pick and also had stops in Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland. Korver was traded twice in the offseason -- to Memphis and Phoenix -- before he was waived to become a free agent.