Kyle Korver agrees to one-year contract with Bucks

Tony Dejak/AP Photo
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:51 AM, Jul 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE (ESPN/WMTV) -- Free-agent guard Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN.

Korver had a tough decision between the Philadelphia 76ers and Bucks, but his relationship and history with coach Mike Budenholzer played a major factor in the decision.


The most pursued player left on the market, Korver has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters of his generation, shooting 43 percent in his 16-year NBA career and leading the league in 3-point accuracy four times.

Korver, 38, has played in 135 career playoff games and made the Eastern Conference All-Star team in 2015.


He started his career with the 76ers in 2003 as a second-round pick and also had stops in Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland. Korver was traded twice in the offseason -- to Memphis and Phoenix -- before he was waived to become a free agent.

 