LaFleur makes Packers history with season-opening road win

No pressure on the Green Bay Packers' new head coach, but one game into his tenure, he's already done something only Vince Lombardi did before him.

Matt LaFleur was the second Packers coach to defeat the Chicago Bears in his first regular-season game, as Green Bay came away with a 10-3 win Thursday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The first Packers coach to accomplish the feat was the legendary Vince Lombardi, who began his tenure by beating the Bears 9-6 in 1959.

LaFleur also put himself in rarefied air with his season-opening win. He became the first Packers coach in 20 years to win his debut. The previous coach to do so was Ray Rhodes, who began his only year as Packers head coach by topping the Oakland Raiders 28-24 in 1999.

LaFleur was also the first of 15 Packers coaches across 101 seasons to begin his tenure on the road.