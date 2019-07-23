MPD, Edgewood high school team up for a good cause

The Madison Police Department and Edgewood High School football team teamed up to host their 4th annual local youth camp for kids from high-service call neighborhoods.

The main reason for the camp is to build relationships with coaches, players and police officers to help build a better community.

"The biggest thing is we want to make sure we're building relationships," Jesse Norris, Edgewood's head coach said. "Relationships with each other, relationships with our players, relationships with our coaches and staff, also relationships with our local law enforcement. We have a lot of guys here that patrol the area that these kids are in. they see them on a day to day basis whether it's walking home from school or out playing in the yard so we want to make sure that we shed a positive light."

Kids in grades 5-9 were able to participate in the camp and it drew its largest crowd to date.

"If you pinpoint one thing that could be worked on more than anything in our cities, in our states, in our nation it's relationships and that's what we're trying to build here through football," Justin Nelson, an officer in the MPD said.