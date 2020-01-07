Madison Roller Derby league set for 16th season

The Madison Roller Derby league's 16th season is set to kick off with a double header on Saturday, January 11.

Roller derby is a full-contact game played on a flat, oval track with two teams trying to outscore one-another. The skaters with stars on their helmets, jammers, skate to make the most laps, scoring one point for each opposing player they successfully lap, according to the Madison Roller Derby league.

Blockers clear the path for the jammers to score while trying to keep opposing players from getting past them. Nothing you see is fake or staged, according to the Madison Roller Derby League.

The Alliant Energy Center’s Coliseum’s doors open at 5 p.m., with the first game between the Reservoir Dolls and the Vaudeville Vixens starting at 6 p.m. At halftime, the Mad Calves Junior Roller Derby Team have an exhibition game to highlight the next generation of derby athletes.

To close out the night, the defending champion Unholy Rollers face off against the Quad Squad, followed by the after-party, hosted by Giant Jones Brewing, according to Madison Roller Derby.

Tickets are $12 if bought in advance at Willy St. Co-op (all locations), Mr. Rudd’s Barbershop in Sun Prairie and Delta Beer Lab.

Online tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for children 4-11 and children under 4 get in free.

Tickets at the door are $17. If you are a military member, senior citizen — 55 or older — or a student with a valid ID: $14 at the door.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Nuestro Mundo Inc., a non-profit that provides educational, cultural and social opportunities for Madison’s Latino community, the league says.