Madison team advances to Senior League Baseball World Series

The West Madison Little League's Senior division team won the Central Region Championship and will advance to the Senior League Baseball World Series.

The boys in the 15 and 16-year-old age group won the Wisconsin State Senior Baseball Championship with a 12-1 victory over Grafton on July 15. WMLL won all three games they played in the tournament, also beating Milwaukee's Felix Mantilla Little League 17-0 and Grafton 14-4.

WMLL won two of their four pool play games – with victories over Indiana on Sunday and Kentucky on Monday in Peru, Illinois. The team also suffered losses to Missouri on Saturday and Michigan on Monday.

Following pool play, teams were seeded using little league baseball tie-breaker rules with seeds 1-6 advancing to a single-elimination bracket with quarterfinal games on Tuesday and the semifinal and championship games on Wednesday. WMLL represented Wisconsin and advanced as the #5 seed while the tournament carried on in Peru.

WMLL then defeated #4 Michigan, #1 Iowa and #2 Ohio respectively over the course of Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon to capture the Central Region Tournament for the first time by a Wisconsin team since 2009.

The team is managed by Jerry Schmitt along with coaches Kyle Friedow and Erik Osterberg.

Wisconsin advances to the World Series, which takes place from July 27 to Aug. 3 in Easley, South Carolina. This Senior division is separate from the more televised Little League division, which plays their World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.