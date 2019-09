Madison Memorial hosted Mount Horeb in volleyball tonight with the Vikings taking the first set, 25-18 witha Julia Magnuson block to seal the victory.

As Mount Horeb trailed 17-12 in the second set, Elise Geotzinger tried to spark a rally with one of her four aces.

However the University of Kentucky commit couldn't supply enough juice as a Ella Graper block earns a Memorial win in the second set before the Spartans would go on to win the match.