Memorial focused on match up with Muskego

You don't have to go to the history books to know Memorial's football season is a special one. 12-0 to this point, ranked 5th in their division and one win away from the state championship . But making it this far is a feat alone as the Spartans are the first Madison area school to reach the semifinals since 1984.

"We're very confident right now, all the guys are ready out here just getting to work everyday, making sure we're getting everything in tune to make sure everybody is on the same page for Friday." Memorial senior running back Kam Marshall said when asked about how the overall team feels in the midst of this run.

If they want to make it to state, Memorial must defeat 12-0 Muskego in Oconomowoc. Both teams rely on run-heavy offenses and bring two of the top defenses in their division. With such a tough opponent ahead, focus has never been higher for the Spartans.

"What I like is that the team is zeroed in on our objectives, we just focus on one practice at a time, they understand where we're going with our goals." began Memorial head coach, Michael Harris, "We lay it out every week. We talk about it at our team dinners. So, it really helps them get a sense of humility, they have a sense of understanding and maybe a sense of urgency. To me, that's what we focus on."