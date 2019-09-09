Mertz Gets First Reps in a Game for Badgers

On Saturday Jack Coan's full passing pedigree was on display as he set career-highs in completions, yards and touchdowns in the 61-nothing win. While Badger fans were impressed with the current signal caller, they also caught a glimpse of the future.

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz made his debut for the Badgers late in the 3rd quarter, completing four of five passes for 35 yards during a 75-yard scoring drive. The four star recruit showed off his full repertoire completing passes as deep as 19-yards to simple check downs, all with confidence in the pocket. Now Mertz expects to redshirt this year but will value every rep until then.

Mertz met with the media after, sharing how special it was to play in his firs game at Camp Randall, "It's a game changer be cause you've been building up for that moment your whole life and then you get out there and just look up and see 80,000, amazing fans out there so it was pretty sweet. Throughout the whole thing it's just as much experience you can get, the better. So I think that was great for my development and just going forward, having that in my back pocket was pretty sweet."