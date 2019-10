Middleton boys volleyball defeated West 3-0 to advance to the section three championship thanks to an impressive first set from Parker Van Buren who accrued service aces like they were Halloween candy.

On the other side of the bracket, Memorial took an 11-4 lead over Kettle Moraine in the second set, before the lasers eventually swept the Spartans.

Middleton will face Kettle Moraine in Sun Prairie on November 2nd at 4:30 PM for the section three championship.