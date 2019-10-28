Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-112

Khris Middleton scored 21 points, George Hill added 19 and seven Milwaukee players finished in double figures as the Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-112 on Monday night, Oct. 28.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes, Pat Connaughton added 17 points, Brook Lopez 16, and Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe each finished with 14 points for Milwaukee.

Collin Sexton paced the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Tristan Thompson each added 17.

Milwaukee led by as many as 16 points before Cleveland rallied and cut its deficit to 96-91 in the fourth quarter.

But Middleton and Lopez led a 28-12 run that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 124-103 with less than 4 minutes remaining. Middleton had 10 points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Bucks pulled away.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed concern over his team’s defense in his pregame comments. Milwaukee allowed 31 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers shot 50% on the way to a one-point lead.

Connaughton came off the bench to give the Bucks a spark, scoring 11 points in the first minutes of the second quarter. He converted a three-point play off a nice feed from Antetokounmpo. After scoring on a drive, Connaughton sank a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 13-2 run.

The Bucks grabbed a 59-52 halftime lead behind Connaughton’s 14 points and 10 from Lopez.

Milwaukee hit 8 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.