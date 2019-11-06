Mineral Point High School coach named Packers Coach of the Week

The Green Bay Packers has named Andy Palzkill of Mineral Point High School as the Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Palzkill is now in his eighth year as the varsity head at Mineral Point, according to a release Wednesday.

Last Friday, Mineral Point defeated Lancaster 35-28 in round two of the WIAA Division 6 Football Tournament. The Pointers entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed after a 9-0 regular season.

The Pointers faced a tough matchup with conference foe Lancaster in round two, but Palzkill had his team ready.

“It really was a team effort; the group of kids that I have this year really feed off of each other,” said Palzkill in the release.

Palzkill said:

“They really work together and do their job, which is what we have preached to them. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and this was the first week that we had some real adversity this year, and our kids had to battle through it. The kids really took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves as they kept working through the game.”