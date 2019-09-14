Mount Horeb Wins Third Consecutive Viking Invite

MOUNT HOREB, Wis Mount Horeb hosted the annual Viking Volleyball Invite today welcoming eight teams to their gym.
The Vikings won the bracket championship for a third straight year in straight sets over Edgewood.
The championship game also showcased two of the better players in the area as Edgewood's Elle Foti is committed to play volleyball at Marquette and Mount Horeb's Elise Goetzinger is committed to the University of Kentucky.
