Mount Horeb tops Monona Grove in OT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Almond-Bancroft 69, Manawa 47

Aquinas 48, Mauston 45

Arrowhead 56, Muskego 52

Athens 79, Abbotsford 44

Auburndale 75, Assumption 37

Belleville 57, Deerfield 52

Benton 78, River Ridge, Ill. 75, 3OT

Cameron 81, Cumberland 71

Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 56

Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32

Clear Lake 46, Unity 34

Colfax 56, Amery 29

Columbus Catholic 61, Colby 52

D.C. Everest 81, Medford Area 70

De Pere 86, Stevens Point 57

Denmark 65, Southern Door 62

Dominican 73, Greenfield 39

East Troy 92, Clinton 17

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Superior 67

Edgerton 71, Brodhead 56

Elkhorn Area 68, Lakeside Lutheran 52

Fall Creek 59, Eleva-Strum 50

Florence 68, Niagara 25

Fond du Lac 50, Appleton West 41

Fort Atkinson 54, Baraboo 35

Grafton 58, Cedarburg 38

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Two Rivers 69

Green Bay West 82, Bonduel 72

Greenwood 73, Stanley-Boyd 70

Gurnee Warren, Ill. 46, Westosha Central 39

Heritage Christian 81, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Hortonville 64, Appleton East 45

Hudson 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Iola-Scandinavia 66, Adams-Friendship 25

Iowa-Grant 75, Highland 60

Kenosha Indian Trail 88, Wilmot Union 81

Kettle Moraine 73, Waukesha North 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Sheboygan Falls 77

Kewaskum 72, Kiel 67

Ladysmith 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

Lake Holcombe 83, Cornell 29

Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62

Lancaster 55, River Ridge 47

Lincoln 71, Brookwood 43

Lomira 60, Cambridge 31

Lomira 62, Oakfield 24

Lourdes Academy 73, Notre Dame 59

Loyal 60, Gilman 49

Madison La Follette 87, Milwaukee Vincent 52

Marathon 78, Newman Catholic 35

Marshfield 59, Holmen 44

McFarland 67, Jefferson 57

Melrose-Mindoro 77, Independence 52

Menomonie 68, Rice Lake 47

Merrill 82, Lakeland 62

Milton 84, Portage 39

Milwaukee King 94, Shorewood 60

Mineral Point 65, Dodgeville 53

Mount Horeb 52, Monona Grove 50

Mountain Top Academy 87, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44

Necedah 60, Seneca 39

Neillsville 63, Owen-Withee 42

New Auburn 77, Winter 45

New Berlin Eisenhower 86, Plymouth 84

New Berlin West 68, Racine Horlick 66

New London 54, Pulaski 49

North Crawford 57, Hillsboro 55

Oconomowoc 76, Mukwonago 64

Oconto 58, Laona-Wabeno 52

Omro 60, Ripon 54

Oostburg 76, St. Mary Catholic 29

Oregon 73, Beaver Dam 63

Pepin/Alma 51, Boyceville 29

Peshtigo 78, Marinette 51

Phillips 69, Prentice 65

Pittsville 76, Gresham Community 52

Racine Lutheran 54, Union Grove 37

Random Lake 53, Reedsville 34

Renaissance Charter 53, The City School, Pa. 0

Rib Lake 73, Chequamegon 50

Rio 62, Oakfield 24

River Falls 69, Baldwin-Woodville 28

River Falls 69, Baldwin-Woodville 28

Roncalli 69, Little Chute 37

Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55

Saint Francis 52, Messmer 47

Saint Thomas More 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 57

Scales Mound, Ill. 77, Shullsburg 64

Shawano 63, Clintonville 61, OT

Sheboygan Area Luth. 86, Hilbert 48

Slinger 59, Hartford Union 48

Southwestern 78, Cassville 43

Sparta 62, Viroqua 34

Spencer 89, Granton 21

Spooner 55, Barron 47

Spring Valley 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62

St. Marys Springs 65, Markesan 43

Stockbridge 79, Marion 52

Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 34

Tomah 75, Luther 37

Turner 50, Evansville 47

Turtle Lake 72, Frederic 55

University Lake 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 28

Waupun 65, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64

Wautoma 79, Princeton/Green Lake 53

Wauwatosa West 74, Milw. Bay View 61

West Bend West 60, Homestead 38

West De Pere 82, Ashwaubenon 60

West Salem 80, La Crosse Logan 74

Westfield Area 81, Montello 34

Whitefish Bay 53, Nicolet 50

Whitewater 71, Big Foot 64

Wisconsin Dells 74, Columbus 55

Wisconsin Heights 62, Platteville 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 92, Menomonee Falls 69

Xavier 93, Fox Valley Lutheran 72

Young Coggs Prep 82, Milwaukee North 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Abbotsford 43, Granton 39

Amery 47, Cameron 38

Amherst, Neb. 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 41

Appleton West 56, Fond du Lac 33

Argyle 68, Benton 23

Badger 65, Woodstock, Ill. 46

Belleville 81, Pecatonica 25

Blair-Taylor 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 34

Brillion 51, New Holstein 44

Brookfield Academy 61, Shorewood 39

Brookfield East 51, Watertown 41

Brown Deer 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 62

Cadott 61, Gilmanton 50

Catholic Central 46, Heritage Christian 37

Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 56

Chippewa Falls 58, D.C. Everest 37

Clintonville 73, Shawano 53

Columbus 48, Mayville 37

DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 54

Edgerton 51, Cambridge 42

Elcho 51, Butternut 32

Fennimore 45, Belmont 30

Flambeau 44, Bruce 22

Florence 42, Norway, Mich. 27

Franklin 66, Racine Case 46

Freedom 79, Seymour 37

Germantown 85, Pewaukee 77

Gillett 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

Glenwood City 49, Ellsworth 48

Grafton 58, Cedarburg 38

Grantsburg 45, Cumberland 32

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Southern Door 55

Hamilton 70, Plymouth 30

Holmen 53, Arcadia 49

Hortonville 64, Appleton East 45

Hudson 69, Eastview, Minn. 63

Jefferson 43, Burlington 30

Johnson Creek 48, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 50, Racine Park 42

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 110, Hope Christian 7

Kettle Moraine 73, Waukesha North 45

Kewaunee 66, Sturgeon Bay 22

Kickapoo 61, De Soto 26

Kiel 68, Roncalli 66

Kimberly 52, Neenah 21

Kohler 64, Green Bay West 40

La Crosse Central 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58

La Farge 52, Ithaca 49

Lake Holcombe 52, Cornell 44

Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62

Lourdes Academy 43, Hustisford 26

Luther 60, Cashton 50

Markesan 48, Cambria-Friesland 23

Messmer 88, Milwaukee South 13

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34, Milwaukee Golda Meir 29

Milwaukee Hamilton 85, Milwaukee Pulaski 20

Mineral Point 65, Dodgeville 53

Mondovi 53, Somerset 51

Monona Grove 54, Lodi 48

Mosinee 52, Antigo 44

Mukwonago 43, Oconomowoc 42

Muskego 45, Arrowhead 38

Necedah 60, Seneca 39

New Lisbon 66, Mauston 41

New Richmond 60, Menomonie 46

Niagara 64, Coleman 38

Nicolet 53, Whitefish Bay 44

Northland Pines 56, Tomahawk 28

Northwood 42, Birchwood 9

Oak Creek 51, Kenosha Tremper 19

Oakfield 49, Lomira 47

Oconto 43, Sevastopol 36

Onalaska 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

Oneida Nation 46, Crivitz 39

Oregon 58, McFarland 47

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Augusta 42

Ozaukee 56, Milwaukee Riverside University 54

Palmyra-Eagle 46, Parkview 44

Pepin/Alma 51, Boyceville 29

Potosi/Cassville 39, Lancaster 34

Potosi/Cassville 39, Lancaster 34

Poynette 60, New Glarus 58

Prescott 78, Eleva-Strum 67

Princeton/Green Lake 40, Rio 39

Pulaski 56, New London 50

Saint Francis 52, Messmer 47

Saint Francis 81, Salam School 42

Saint Thomas More 44, University School of Milwaukee 42

Sheboygan Falls 61, Chilton 18

Sheboygan North 49, Martin Luther 34

Sheboygan South 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10

Shullsburg 52, Galena, Ill. 39

Slinger 76, Hartford Union 43

Solon Springs 53, Webster 34

Solon Springs 53, Webster 34

Sparta 53, Viroqua 25

Spring Valley 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

St. Croix Falls 66, Baldwin-Woodville 34

Stanley-Boyd 63, Greenwood 45

Stevens Point 57, De Pere 47

Stratford 51, Tomah 45, OT

Suring 59, Goodman/Pembine 5

Turtle Lake 51, Frederic 39

Valders 50, Two Rivers 29

Waterford 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 32

Wausau West 62, Newman Catholic 37

Wausaukee 64, Lena 22

Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 32

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, North Crawford 19

West Allis Nathan Hale 67, West Allis Central 26

West Bend East 47, Port Washington 29

West Bend West 60, Homestead 38

West De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 45

Whitnall 52, Delavan-Darien 43

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Ripon 64

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Shiocton 27

Xavier 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Superior vs. Hermantown, Minn., ppd.

