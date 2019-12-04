Mount Horeb tops Monona Grove in OT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Almond-Bancroft 69, Manawa 47
Aquinas 48, Mauston 45
Arrowhead 56, Muskego 52
Athens 79, Abbotsford 44
Auburndale 75, Assumption 37
Belleville 57, Deerfield 52
Benton 78, River Ridge, Ill. 75, 3OT
Cameron 81, Cumberland 71
Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 56
Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32
Clear Lake 46, Unity 34
Colfax 56, Amery 29
Columbus Catholic 61, Colby 52
D.C. Everest 81, Medford Area 70
De Pere 86, Stevens Point 57
Denmark 65, Southern Door 62
Dominican 73, Greenfield 39
East Troy 92, Clinton 17
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Superior 67
Edgerton 71, Brodhead 56
Elkhorn Area 68, Lakeside Lutheran 52
Fall Creek 59, Eleva-Strum 50
Florence 68, Niagara 25
Fond du Lac 50, Appleton West 41
Fort Atkinson 54, Baraboo 35
Grafton 58, Cedarburg 38
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Two Rivers 69
Green Bay West 82, Bonduel 72
Greenwood 73, Stanley-Boyd 70
Gurnee Warren, Ill. 46, Westosha Central 39
Heritage Christian 81, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Hortonville 64, Appleton East 45
Hudson 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Iola-Scandinavia 66, Adams-Friendship 25
Iowa-Grant 75, Highland 60
Kenosha Indian Trail 88, Wilmot Union 81
Kettle Moraine 73, Waukesha North 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Sheboygan Falls 77
Kewaskum 72, Kiel 67
Ladysmith 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Lake Holcombe 83, Cornell 29
Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62
Lancaster 55, River Ridge 47
Lincoln 71, Brookwood 43
Lomira 60, Cambridge 31
Lomira 62, Oakfield 24
Lourdes Academy 73, Notre Dame 59
Loyal 60, Gilman 49
Madison La Follette 87, Milwaukee Vincent 52
Marathon 78, Newman Catholic 35
Marshfield 59, Holmen 44
McFarland 67, Jefferson 57
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Independence 52
Menomonie 68, Rice Lake 47
Merrill 82, Lakeland 62
Milton 84, Portage 39
Milwaukee King 94, Shorewood 60
Mineral Point 65, Dodgeville 53
Mount Horeb 52, Monona Grove 50
Mountain Top Academy 87, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44
Necedah 60, Seneca 39
Neillsville 63, Owen-Withee 42
New Auburn 77, Winter 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 86, Plymouth 84
New Berlin West 68, Racine Horlick 66
New London 54, Pulaski 49
North Crawford 57, Hillsboro 55
Oconomowoc 76, Mukwonago 64
Oconto 58, Laona-Wabeno 52
Omro 60, Ripon 54
Oostburg 76, St. Mary Catholic 29
Oregon 73, Beaver Dam 63
Pepin/Alma 51, Boyceville 29
Peshtigo 78, Marinette 51
Phillips 69, Prentice 65
Pittsville 76, Gresham Community 52
Racine Lutheran 54, Union Grove 37
Random Lake 53, Reedsville 34
Renaissance Charter 53, The City School, Pa. 0
Rib Lake 73, Chequamegon 50
Rio 62, Oakfield 24
River Falls 69, Baldwin-Woodville 28
Roncalli 69, Little Chute 37
Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55
Saint Francis 52, Messmer 47
Saint Thomas More 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 57
Scales Mound, Ill. 77, Shullsburg 64
Shawano 63, Clintonville 61, OT
Sheboygan Area Luth. 86, Hilbert 48
Slinger 59, Hartford Union 48
Southwestern 78, Cassville 43
Sparta 62, Viroqua 34
Spencer 89, Granton 21
Spooner 55, Barron 47
Spring Valley 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62
St. Marys Springs 65, Markesan 43
Stockbridge 79, Marion 52
Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 34
Tomah 75, Luther 37
Turner 50, Evansville 47
Turtle Lake 72, Frederic 55
University Lake 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 28
Waupun 65, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64
Wautoma 79, Princeton/Green Lake 53
Wauwatosa West 74, Milw. Bay View 61
West Bend West 60, Homestead 38
West De Pere 82, Ashwaubenon 60
West Salem 80, La Crosse Logan 74
Westfield Area 81, Montello 34
Whitefish Bay 53, Nicolet 50
Whitewater 71, Big Foot 64
Wisconsin Dells 74, Columbus 55
Wisconsin Heights 62, Platteville 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 92, Menomonee Falls 69
Xavier 93, Fox Valley Lutheran 72
Young Coggs Prep 82, Milwaukee North 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Abbotsford 43, Granton 39
Amery 47, Cameron 38
Amherst, Neb. 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Appleton West 56, Fond du Lac 33
Argyle 68, Benton 23
Badger 65, Woodstock, Ill. 46
Belleville 81, Pecatonica 25
Blair-Taylor 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 34
Brillion 51, New Holstein 44
Brookfield Academy 61, Shorewood 39
Brookfield East 51, Watertown 41
Brown Deer 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 62
Cadott 61, Gilmanton 50
Catholic Central 46, Heritage Christian 37
Catholic Memorial 64, Waukesha South 56
Chippewa Falls 58, D.C. Everest 37
Clintonville 73, Shawano 53
Columbus 48, Mayville 37
DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 54
Edgerton 51, Cambridge 42
Elcho 51, Butternut 32
Fennimore 45, Belmont 30
Flambeau 44, Bruce 22
Florence 42, Norway, Mich. 27
Franklin 66, Racine Case 46
Freedom 79, Seymour 37
Germantown 85, Pewaukee 77
Gillett 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Glenwood City 49, Ellsworth 48
Grafton 58, Cedarburg 38
Grantsburg 45, Cumberland 32
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Southern Door 55
Hamilton 70, Plymouth 30
Holmen 53, Arcadia 49
Hortonville 64, Appleton East 45
Hudson 69, Eastview, Minn. 63
Jefferson 43, Burlington 30
Johnson Creek 48, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39
Kenosha Indian Trail 50, Racine Park 42
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 110, Hope Christian 7
Kettle Moraine 73, Waukesha North 45
Kewaunee 66, Sturgeon Bay 22
Kickapoo 61, De Soto 26
Kiel 68, Roncalli 66
Kimberly 52, Neenah 21
Kohler 64, Green Bay West 40
La Crosse Central 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
La Farge 52, Ithaca 49
Lake Holcombe 52, Cornell 44
Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62
Lourdes Academy 43, Hustisford 26
Luther 60, Cashton 50
Markesan 48, Cambria-Friesland 23
Messmer 88, Milwaukee South 13
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34, Milwaukee Golda Meir 29
Milwaukee Hamilton 85, Milwaukee Pulaski 20
Mineral Point 65, Dodgeville 53
Mondovi 53, Somerset 51
Monona Grove 54, Lodi 48
Mosinee 52, Antigo 44
Mukwonago 43, Oconomowoc 42
Muskego 45, Arrowhead 38
Necedah 60, Seneca 39
New Lisbon 66, Mauston 41
New Richmond 60, Menomonie 46
Niagara 64, Coleman 38
Nicolet 53, Whitefish Bay 44
Northland Pines 56, Tomahawk 28
Northwood 42, Birchwood 9
Oak Creek 51, Kenosha Tremper 19
Oakfield 49, Lomira 47
Oconto 43, Sevastopol 36
Onalaska 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21
Oneida Nation 46, Crivitz 39
Oregon 58, McFarland 47
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Augusta 42
Ozaukee 56, Milwaukee Riverside University 54
Palmyra-Eagle 46, Parkview 44
Pepin/Alma 51, Boyceville 29
Potosi/Cassville 39, Lancaster 34
Poynette 60, New Glarus 58
Prescott 78, Eleva-Strum 67
Princeton/Green Lake 40, Rio 39
Pulaski 56, New London 50
Saint Francis 52, Messmer 47
Saint Francis 81, Salam School 42
Saint Thomas More 44, University School of Milwaukee 42
Sheboygan Falls 61, Chilton 18
Sheboygan North 49, Martin Luther 34
Sheboygan South 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10
Shullsburg 52, Galena, Ill. 39
Slinger 76, Hartford Union 43
Solon Springs 53, Webster 34
Sparta 53, Viroqua 25
Spring Valley 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
St. Croix Falls 66, Baldwin-Woodville 34
Stanley-Boyd 63, Greenwood 45
Stevens Point 57, De Pere 47
Stratford 51, Tomah 45, OT
Suring 59, Goodman/Pembine 5
Turtle Lake 51, Frederic 39
Valders 50, Two Rivers 29
Waterford 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 32
Wausau West 62, Newman Catholic 37
Wausaukee 64, Lena 22
Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 32
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, North Crawford 19
West Allis Nathan Hale 67, West Allis Central 26
West Bend East 47, Port Washington 29
West Bend West 60, Homestead 38
West De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 45
Whitnall 52, Delavan-Darien 43
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Ripon 64
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Shiocton 27
Xavier 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Superior vs. Hermantown, Minn., ppd.
