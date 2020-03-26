NFL Draft Will Still Take Place

NEW YORK (AP) -- Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month. The draft will still take place April 23-25. Goodell said in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.