New entertainment features coming to Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field announced Monday that it will be introducing new “entertainment features” to Packers home games.

In a release, Packers officials say the updates include an enhanced video board prompts, new graphics, fresh music and more fireworks.

Fans will also notice a new pregame video, with player introductions with new visual effects, as well as additional celebratory effects after touchdowns.

“The gameday atmosphere at Lambeau Field is legendary, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the enhanced effects help to fuel our fans’ excitement,” said Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow in the release.

“We know Packers fans will do whatever they can to help the team win, and we encourage them to join us in continuing to create an unparalleled home-field advantage at Lambeau Field,” according to the release.

