No. 2 Wisconsin completes sweep over Minnesota State with 6-0 win

Senior alternate captain Abby Roque tallied two goals and two assists to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 6-1 triumph over Minnesota State on Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

Sophomore Sophie Shirley put the Badgers (12-1-1, 6-1-1-1 WCHA) on the board first with a power-play wraparound through the Mavericks (6-6-2, 2-6-2-2 WCHA) defense. Shirley took the pass off Roque and senior captain Mekenzie Steffen with 3:15 left in the first.

UW dominated possession leading into the second, keeping the puck in the offensive zone as much as possible and racking up the scoring opportunities.

With 9:45 left to go in the second, Roque netted a backhander on a spin with a pass from junior Daryl Watts.

Junior Brett Pettet added another power-play tally for the Badgers as the Kentville, Nova Scotia, native went top shelf at the 3:54 mark from junior Natalie Buchbinder and sophomore Nicole LaMantia.

The third period was a scoring frenzy from the start as Roque tapped in her second of the night.

With 14:44 left in the game, senior Alexis Mauermann posted a backhander from Pettet to tally her second goal of the season.

Watts came back with her own goal to even out UW at a six goal lead schooling MSU goaltender Abigail Levy in the process.

Up Next:

The Badgers head to Minnesota to take on St. Cloud State Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:07 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:07 p.m.