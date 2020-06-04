One Step Closer to the NBA

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. The notion passed "overwhelmingly," said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the vote results had not been released publicly. The format calls for each team playing eight games to determine playoff seeding plus the possible utilization of a play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason fields.

