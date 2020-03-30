Packers, Bucks donate $37k to hunger relief

The Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks are donating sales from limited edition t-shirts sold to hunger relief efforts.

The teams raised $37,500 from the t-shirt featuring the logos of both teams and the Packers cheer.

Half of the funds will go to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, and half will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The shirts, which sold for $19.95, were available for purchase during the Packers’ playoff run at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and online at packersproshop.com.

Wisconsin sports teams have a history of supporting each other throughout their seasons in a variety of ways, including attendance at games, video board shout-outs and social media posts. The intensity

of the support increases during postseason competition, especially with Wisconsin sports fans statewide, according to a statement from both teams.