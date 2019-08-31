Packers Keep Just Two QBs on 53-man Roster

GREEN BAY – The Packers have selected their initial 53-man roster, and it includes only two quarterbacks.
An undrafted rookie a year ago, Tim Boyle beat out former second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 QB spot. The Packers also released Kizer, giving them only two QBs on their initial 53 for just the second time in the last six years.
Boyle posted a 112.9 passer rating over the four preseason games, completing 34-of-57 passes for 356 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He started the last two contests and directed three consecutive touchdown drives in the second quarter of the third preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg.
Boyle’s passer rating ranked in the top 10 among all QBs with at least 20 preseason passing attempts.
Here’s the Packers’ initial 53-man roster:
QB (2): 12 Aaron Rodgers, 8 Tim Boyle
Released: 9 DeShone Kizer, 18 Manny Wilkins
RB (3): 33 Aaron Jones, 30 Jamaal Williams, 22 Dexter Williams
Released: 32 Tra Carson, RB Keith Ford
FB (1): 45 Danny Vitale
Released: 48 Tommy Bohanon
Waived/injured: 46 Malcolm Johnson
WR (6): 17 Davante Adams, 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 81 Geronimo Allison, 11 Trevor Davis, 16 Jake Kumerow, 10 Darrius Shepherd
Released: 88 Teo Redding, 86 Malik Taylor, 82 J’Mon Moore, 13 Allen Lazard
Injured reserve: 19 Equanimeous St. Brown
TE (4): 80 Jimmy Graham, 89 Marcedes Lewis, 85 Robert Tonyan, 87 Jace Sternberger
Released: 84 Pharaoh McKever, 49 Evan Baylis
OL (9): 75 Bryan Bulaga, 69 David Bakhtiari, 65 Lane Taylor, 77 Billy Turner, 63 Corey Linsley, 74 Elgton Jenkins, 62 Lucas Patrick, 70 Alex Light, 61 Cole Madison
Released: 71 Anthony Coyle, 72 Gerhard de Beer, 68 Dejon Allen, 73 Yosh Nijman, 57 Adam Pankey
Traded: 64 Justin McCray