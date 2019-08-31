Packers Keep Just Two QBs on 53-man Roster

GREEN BAY – The Packers have selected their initial 53-man roster, and it includes only two quarterbacks.

An undrafted rookie a year ago, Tim Boyle beat out former second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 QB spot. The Packers also released Kizer, giving them only two QBs on their initial 53 for just the second time in the last six years.

Boyle posted a 112.9 passer rating over the four preseason games, completing 34-of-57 passes for 356 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He started the last two contests and directed three consecutive touchdown drives in the second quarter of the third preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg.

Boyle’s passer rating ranked in the top 10 among all QBs with at least 20 preseason passing attempts.

Here’s the Packers’ initial 53-man roster:

QB (2): 12 Aaron Rodgers, 8 Tim Boyle

Released: 9 DeShone Kizer, 18 Manny Wilkins

RB (3): 33 Aaron Jones, 30 Jamaal Williams, 22 Dexter Williams

Released: 32 Tra Carson, RB Keith Ford

FB (1): 45 Danny Vitale

Released: 48 Tommy Bohanon

Waived/injured: 46 Malcolm Johnson

WR (6): 17 Davante Adams, 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 81 Geronimo Allison, 11 Trevor Davis, 16 Jake Kumerow, 10 Darrius Shepherd

Released: 88 Teo Redding, 86 Malik Taylor, 82 J’Mon Moore, 13 Allen Lazard

Injured reserve: 19 Equanimeous St. Brown

TE (4): 80 Jimmy Graham, 89 Marcedes Lewis, 85 Robert Tonyan, 87 Jace Sternberger

Released: 84 Pharaoh McKever, 49 Evan Baylis

OL (9): 75 Bryan Bulaga, 69 David Bakhtiari, 65 Lane Taylor, 77 Billy Turner, 63 Corey Linsley, 74 Elgton Jenkins, 62 Lucas Patrick, 70 Alex Light, 61 Cole Madison

Released: 71 Anthony Coyle, 72 Gerhard de Beer, 68 Dejon Allen, 73 Yosh Nijman, 57 Adam Pankey

Traded: 64 Justin McCray