The Packers used two touchdowns in the first quarter to fuel a 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins. The win secures Green Bay's first season with double-digit victories since 2016.

Aaron Jones was the star of the show for the Packers. Jones scored the opening touchdown of the game and went for 192 yards from scrimmage.

Green Bay will play their final home regular season game next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.