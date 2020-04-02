Packers Sign Funchess

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old Funchess spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft.

The 6-foot-4 Funchess had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.