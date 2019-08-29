Packers beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 during a preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field was scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Kansas City was first to put points on the board, with a 28-yard field goal from H. Butker, 3-0.

At the start of the second quarter, Packers’ T.Summers intercepted a pass from K. Shurmur for a 75-yard touchdown, 6-3.

Packers’ T.Boyle pass short left to J. Sternberger for a 2-yard touchdown, 13-3.

Winding down the first half, the Chiefs’ K. Shurmur passed short left to J. Fortson for a 2-yard touchdown, 13-10.

With seconds to spare in the first half, Packers’ D.Kizer passed to E. Baylis for a 1-yard touchdown, 20-10.

Kansas City’s C. Litton passed short middle to N. Keizer for a 4-yard touchdown, 20-17.

Green Bay fans shouldn’t expect any starters this week. That’s been the case throughout the preseason for the Packers.

However, this game is important.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says it’s what happens on the field that may keep some guys from going home this weekend.