Packers beat Broncos to stay undefeated, 27-16

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 27-16 at Lambeau Field Sunday.

In the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard route down the field on the opening drive.

In the second quarter, Mason Crosby nailed a field goal from 42 yards. That's now 10 straight made field goals dating back to last season. Preston Smith's strip sack of Bronco quarterback Joe Flacco was recovered by Rashan Gary. Aaron Jones scored a rushing touchdown for the Packers on the following possession.

Jaire Alexander forced a fumble out of Broncos tight end Noah Fant, leading to Aaron Jones scoring his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter. Darnell Savage would nab an interception for Green Bay to keep the turnovers coming at Lambeau.

In the fourth quarter, Mason Crosby nailed a field goal from 41 yards out.

