Packers down big against Lions in final regular season game

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) have clinched a playoff spot and the division, but they need to win Sunday to stay in the running for that all-important home field advantage.

The Packers wrap up the regular season in Detroit against the 3-11-1 Lions.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said his team is treating this as a playoff game. A win nets the Packers a first round playoff bye and keeps them in the picture for home field advantage. The Seattle Seahawks would also have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers for that to happen.

This is the fourth straight year the Packers have closed out the season against the Lions.