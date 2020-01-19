Packers find defensive improvements after week 12

The Packers were exposed by the 49ers in the week 12, 37-8, loss.

For the defense, it was giving up big plays.

"This is a team that does more playing with your eyes because they are so heavy with run," Safety Adrian Amos said.

The 49ers ran the fewest plays against the Packers. Yet, San Francisco still put up the most points against them all season.

"I just think our communication increased and our level of awareness with each other," Cornerback Jaire Alexander said. "Just knowing the importance of us being able to hold those verticals has really helped our defense."

Defensive Coordinator explained technique and eye discipline were also an issue.

"You are given a responsibility and you have to understand that I've got to do my job first before I can take care of somebody else's," Pettine said.

Green Bay gave up six plays of 20-yards or more to the 49ers. Mistakes that can't be made.

"This is a team that you can't make a lot of mistakes against and expect to win that game" Amos said. "We have to play a great four-quarter game."