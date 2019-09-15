Packers beat Vikings 21-16 in home opener

The Packers have won four of the last six home September games against the Vikings. The Green and Gold hold a 60-54-3 all-time series lead in the rivalry.

To start the game, Jamaal Williams finished off the opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Later, Rodgers connected with Geronimo Allison for a 12-yard touchdown. Crosby hits the extra point to put the Packers up 14-0.

In the second quarter, Aaron Jones ran it in for a two-yard touchdown. The Vikings answered as Packers' Darnell Savage missed a tackle and Dalvin Cook scored on a 75-yard run to cut the Oackers lead back to 14, 21-7.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin connected with Chad Beebe and then with Stefon Diggs for a three-yard touchdown. The Packers challenged the play and won due to offensive pass interference. The touchdown was taken away and the Vikings had to settle for a field goal.

The Packers lead at halftime, 21-10.

Packers' safety Raven Greene was injured at the start of the half. He was carted off the field with an apparent foot or ankle injury.

Later, Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for a 47-yard touchdown. The referees called Diggs for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off while on the field. The penalty pushed back the extra point, which Tony Brown blocked.

Going into the fourth and final quarter, the Packers lead the Vikings 21-16.

Vikings go scoreless in the fourth quarter. Packers win 21-16.