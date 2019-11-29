Packers legend Reggie White named to 'NFL 100 All-Time Team'

Former Green Bay Packers defensive end and Hall of Famer Reggie White was named to the “NFL 100 All-Time Team.”

The NFL Network has been unveiling the All-Time Team by position groups in celebration of the league’s 100th season, according to the Green Bay Packers Mike Spofford.

White came to Green Bay in 1993, and remains one of the greatest free-agent signings in league history.

White was an ordained Baptist minister, which was the source of his nickname, the “Minister of Defense" played six seasons with the Packers (1993-98) and registered 68½ sacks in that time, including 16 in 1998, when he was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, according to the Green Bay Packers Mike Spofford.

The former Packer made the Pro Bowl every year in Green Bay, twice was named first-team All-Pro, and set a Super Bowl record with three sacks in Super Bowl XXXI.

White, who died suddenly at age 43 in late 2004, was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Packers Hall of Fame in 2006. His No. 92 is one of six numbers retired by the Packers.