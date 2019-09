The Philadelphia Eagles flew into Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown with the 3-0 Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The Packers won the toss and deferred. Around 7:20 p.m., the Packers kicked off to the Eagles — and got this game underway.

After the Eagles failed to score on their first possession, Green Bay struck first. They capped a 74-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones. The Packers went up, 7-0, with 10:36 in the first quarter.