Patterson Ready for the Next Step

Reggie Patterson was recently named the new head coach for the boys' basketball team in Verona.

(MGN)

Patterson, 27, played basketball for two years at Mississippi State. Later on, he took a graduate assistant job with Edgewood College and then assisted the girls team under Angie Murphy at Verona.

However, Patterson realized he had a long way to go as a coach, one being that he has goals bigger than winning games. He learned and grew a great deal from his mentors but mentions knowing he has impacted his young athletes is what will truly help him grow to his full potential.

