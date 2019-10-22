'Perfect' Aaron Rodgers nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-24. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - "Perfect" quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Rodgers attained a perfect passer rating--158.3--in the Packers 42-24 win over the Raiders at Lambeau Field.

The 158.3 passer rating is the highest mark for an NFL quarterback.

Check out these Rodgers stats:

--25 of 31 passes (80.6 percent)
--429 yards
--5 touchdowns
--0 interceptions

You can vote for Rodgers at NFL.com/FedEx

If Rodgers wins, FedEx will donate $2,000 in his name to the USO.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys in week five.

