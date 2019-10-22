'Perfect' Aaron Rodgers nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

"Perfect" quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Rodgers attained a perfect passer rating--158.3--in the Packers 42-24 win over the Raiders at Lambeau Field.

The 158.3 passer rating is the highest mark for an NFL quarterback.

Check out these Rodgers stats:

--25 of 31 passes (80.6 percent)

--429 yards

--5 touchdowns

--0 interceptions

You can vote for Rodgers at NFL.com/FedEx

If Rodgers wins, FedEx will donate $2,000 in his name to the USO.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys in week five.