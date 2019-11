UW-Platteville defeated UW-Stevens Point 41-14 in their final home game of 2019.

Colin Scheutz provided the scoring early, throwing two passing touchdowns in the first quarter to provide a 14-0 lead.

Mt. Horeb product, Wyatt Thompson finished with 99 rushing yards and one touchdown in his final home game as a Pioneer.

Platteville closes the regular season at UW- River Falls on November 16th for a 1 PM kickoff.