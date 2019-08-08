Preseason matchup: Green Bay Packers top Houston Texans 28-26

The Green Bay Packers beat the Houston Texans 28-26 as they went head to head in a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field Thursday night, Aug. 8.

The Packers were the first to put points on the board, with Equanimeous St. Brown recovering a 56-yard punt for a touchdown — 7-0.

The Texans’ D. Crockett ran in for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, 7-7.

With less than four minutes left in the first half, Packers’ QB DeShone Kizer passed short right to Darrius Shepherd for a 14-yard touchdown, 14-7.

Tightening the score before halftime, Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 49-yard field goal, 14-10.

Early in the second half, Green Bay’s Tim Boyle passed short left to J’Mon Moore for a 1-yard touchdown, 21-10.

Packers blazed ahead with a Tim Boyle pass deep middle to Allen Lazard for a 27-yard touchdown, 28-10.

Starting off the fourth quarter, Houston scored a 6-yard touchdown with a short pass from J. Webb to J. Adams, 28-16.

Shortly after, Texans turned around and scored a field goal for three, 28-19.

Tightening the score with less than a minute in the game, Houston scored a 1-yard touchdown followed by field goal, 28-26.

Thursday’s game is the Upper Midwest Shrine Game. Each season, the Packers donate a percentage of the gate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago. According to Packers.com, in his first season leading the Packers, Vince Lombardi made an agreement with George Halas to play in the Shrine Game annually.