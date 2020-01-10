Protecting Wilson from Packers? Unclear for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks won't know who will start at left tackle against the Green Bay Packers until Sunday.

The status of Duane Brown and George Fant is unclear. Brown is coming back from minor knee surgery. Fant suffered a groin injury in the win over Philadelphia.

Both will work out before Sunday's game to see if either is able to play.

The fallback option is likely Chad Wheeler, who has been added to the roster from the practice squad. Wheeler started 19 games for the New York Giants in 2017 and 2018.