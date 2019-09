As the Badgers rolled through Central Michigan for a 61-0 win in their 2019 home opener, the Badgers passing attack found it's deep threat.

Jack Coan and Quintez Cephus hooked up for not one, but two long touchdowns in Cephus' first home game since October, 2017.

The 130 receiving yards that Cephus finished with set a new career high for the junior receiver as well.