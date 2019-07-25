Reports: Former No. 4 pick Bender to Bucks

Despite reports that he already signed a deal to play in Russia next season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former Suns power forward Dragan Bender has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bender, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft, spent the last three years with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 39.4 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Free agent F Dragan Bender has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, league source tells ESPN. Bender, 21, was the No. 4 overall pick to Phoenix in the 2016 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2019

It's hard to see a role for Bender in Milwaukee, as he's basically been an inefficient stretch big for Phoenix. There's a reason it took this long for an NBA team to sign him, so don't expect much production from Bender this season.