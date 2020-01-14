Rivalry for Packers-49ers dates back 25 years

There are few franchises that have been as intertwined over the last quarter-century as much as the Green Bay and San Francisco.

There are coaches getting groomed in one spot and ending up in the other. There are seven previous playoff meetings with the Packers winning four behind stars like Brett Favre and Reggie White and the Niners behind players such as Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick.

The two teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet once again when the 49ers host the Packers in the NFC championship game.