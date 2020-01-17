Rodgers-Sherman matchup highlights NFC title game

Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman will square off once again in the NFC championship game when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the game's top quarterbacks takes on one of the game's top cornerbacks in a match up with plenty of respect between the two sides.

These two last met in the playoffs five years ago when Sherman had an interception in Seattle's victory over the Packers.

Sherman is back to that high level of play now that he has worked his way back from a torn Achilles two years ago.