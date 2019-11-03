Ryan Suter Back in Madison for Meet and Greet

Madison's hockey history goes on-and-on with Ryan Suter playing a crucial in continuing to build it.

The Madison native, former Badger and current Minnesota Wild defenseman held a meet and greet with Madison Capitol fans at the arena named after his father today.

Suter knows just how important it is for him to give back, and be a role model for the games future players. "I used to be one of those kids waiting in line to get autographs and now they're in line to meet us. Umm, that's the reason I'm doing this, that's why I want to build the Capitols up and to you know, give back so those kids can dream ofp playing here in the USHL."