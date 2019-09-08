Scott Nelson out for season for UW

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson will not play for the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury in the team's season opener on Aug. 30.

Nelson started eight games for the Badgers in 2018. He tweeted the news late Saturday night from his Twitter account.

A redshirt sophomore, Nelson was expected to be a contributor to the defense.

"My plan is to be back on the field and better than ever when we kick off in 2020," Nelson said.

In his place, Eric Burrell started in Saturday's win over Central Michigan. Wisconsin is off this week before playing again against Michigan on Sept. 21.