'Skilled' Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Chris Paul scored 18 points and 5 assists for Oklahoma City. Somehow the skilled Thunder point guard didn't have as many 3-point field goals made nor assists as Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak went 2-4 from beyond the arc and achieved a game-high of 6 assists, while Paul went a shocking 1-6 from three.

The 47-point loss was the Thunder's worst of the season. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck.

Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. An ankle injury kept the underrated Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.