Sources: Cubs to name David Ross team manager

While Joe Maddon heads to Los Angeles as the Angels' manager, the Chicago Cubs could have found his replacement.

On Wednesday, sources are saying David Ross will be the Cubs' next manager. The official announcement is expected on Thursday.

For Ross, he will be asked to manage several players he once called teammates.

Ross played in the MLB for 14 years. First playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. He eventually played for the Boston Red Sox, and won a World Series in 2013.

He won another World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and the former catcher was nicknamed "Grandpa Rossy."

The 42-year-old is currently a special assistant under Theo Epstein, the Cubs' president of baseball operations. He is also an analyst for ESPN.