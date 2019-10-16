Stoughton's Nelson presented with All-American Jersey

Stoughton's Jack Nelson has been committed to play for the Badgers since his sophomore year, but before the Viking makes the switch to becoming a Badger, he will don one other jersey.

Nelson was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey today. The second-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin is one of 100 players selected to compete in the All-American Bowl which will air January 4th here on NBC. Past and present badgers such as Joe Thomas and Graham Mertz have played in this game as well.

When Nelson first heard he was invited, he was shocked but after putting the jersey on, it's a dream come true.

"I'm super excited for it, I'm proud to represent my school, my family and my team." began the 6-foot-7 pave roller, "I love the state I love Madison, I love Stoughton, I love Badger football. Just there's no state better honestly."

"He's putting us on the map and we're proud of him. And like he said, he wants to represent Stoughton in our community and and he wants to make everybody proud." Nelson's head coach, Dan Prahl added.

The Vikings (6-2) face Monona Grove (4-4) Friday night with a Badger South title on the line.