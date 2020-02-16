Suter, Brewers avoid arbitration, reach 2-year, $2.5M deal

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter has reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.

The 30-year-old Suter returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances in helping the Brewers earn an NL wild-card spot.

Suter had mostly been a starter the previous two seasons with Milwaukee before having elbow surgery in July 2018. He is expected to be used out of the bullpen this year.