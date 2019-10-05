Taylor Becomes 3rd All-Time Rusher in Program History in Badgers 48-0 Win

In a one week break from Big Ten play, No. 8 Wisconsin welcomed Kent State to town as the Golden Flashes brought with them was the worst run defense in the FBS, allowing 261 rushing yards per game. Setting up another big afternoon from Jonathan Taylor.

After four-first half touchdowns, Taylor scored on a 48 yard run to open the second half which propelled him past Melvin Gordon for third on Wisconsin's all-time rushing list. The Junior running back now has 4,916 career yards as he totaled 215 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the 48-0 win.

As much shine as Taylor continues to get, Wisconsin's defense earned their third shutout of the season, the first time since 1937 a Badger defense has accomplished that.

"A lot of guys committed I think that's the biggest thing. A lot of guys buying in to what we do." Began Badgers senior linebacker, Zack Baun "A lot of good leaders on this team passing down the message from the coaches it's getting well received."

With all the praise, fellow linebacker Chris Orr doesn't expect the defense to get complacent, "We've done well in the last 5 weeks. We've we've set a high expectation for ourselves we need to keep it up."

Wisconsin will close out their five-game homestand on Saturday, October 12th against Michigan State.

